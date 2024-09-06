Discover more Ai business tools.

In today’s fast-paced business world, effectively showcasing your product through demos is crucial for attracting potential customers and driving sales. With Folio, a versatile demo creation tool, businesses of all sizes can transform their product demos into immersive experiences that engage and captivate their audience.

Features

Folio offers a wide range of features designed to help businesses provide their prospects with the perfect product experience. Some of these key features include:

Capture screens: Easily capture application screens, navigation, pictures, models, and tooltips.

Record flow: Analyze performance and viewer behavior with key stats and behavioral data.

Customize elements: Customize logos, text, features, and more with a no-code editor.

Add Pan & Zoom: Highlight key features or actions within your demo for a closer look.

Gif Export: Export demos as GIFs and videos for engaging email and social media content.

Gmail Add-on: Seamlessly embed demos in emails for captivating product displays.

Add guides: Guide prospects with annotations to maximize the impact of your product demo.

Folio is not just a tool for creating demos, but also a platform for team collaboration. Share your demo story with your team and personalize each demo in seconds with the easy-to-use publishing tool. Additionally, Folio integrates with a variety of tools such as Gmail, Intercom, Google Drive, Slack, Salesforce, and more for seamless workflow.

With Folio, businesses can enhance their growth and lead generation efforts by increasing conversion rates, improving lead closure through product-led methods, and activating new users while engaging their existing customer base. The versatility of Folio makes it ideal for go-to-market teams, sales teams, product teams, and growth teams looking to elevate their demo storytelling game.

Whether you’re a small startup or a large enterprise, Folio offers an affordable and user-friendly solution to create interactive and customized product demos without any coding. Analyze viewer behavior, capture leads, and drive growth with Folio’s insight and analytics features.

Pricing

Folio offers Lite plan for $29/month/user, Pro plan for $49/month/user, Team plan for $109/month/user, and Enterprise plan with custom pricing. Each plan includes a 14-day free trial period and various features tailored for different user needs.

