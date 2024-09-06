Discover Best AI Tools for Marketing and Sales.

In the world of social media marketing, converting Instagram followers into loyal customers is a top priority for businesses. Exie, an AI-assistant tool, is designed to help businesses achieve this goal by providing immediate, human-like responses to DMs in over 100 languages. This tool works around the clock to ensure that no customer query goes unanswered, leading to increased engagement and sales.

Features

One of the key features of Exie is its eCommerce integrations, which allow for seamless and efficient sales transactions within Instagram Direct Messages. By automatically warming up contacts and converting them into leads without the need for coding or bot building, Exie streamlines the customer conversion process.

Exie is also the first AI assistant specifically focused on e-commerce within Instagram Direct Messages. Approved by Instagram and operating in full compliance with Meta guidelines, businesses can rest assured that they are using a trustworthy and reliable tool to engage with their customers.

The setup process for Exie is quick and easy, taking just 10 minutes to connect your Instagram Business Account, train and test the assistant, and activate its features. With Exie, businesses can improve their customer service, increase sales, and enhance their overall Instagram marketing strategy.

For business managers looking to enhance their Instagram marketing efforts and convert followers into customers, Exie could be a valuable tool to consider. With its AI-assistant capabilities, eCommerce integrations, and easy setup process, Exie offers a streamlined solution for businesses looking to optimize their Instagram Direct Message interactions.

Pricing

Exie offers a Trial plan for $0 with a one-time limit of 500 assistant messages. The Lite plan is $20/month with 1000 assistant messages, while the Pro plan is $50/month with 4000 assistant messages and full AI capabilities.

Visit exie.app for more.

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter , Facebook and Instagram.