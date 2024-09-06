Discover more Ai business tools.

In today’s fast-paced business world, document management is crucial for maximizing productivity and ensuring project success. BoloSign is an affordable eSignature solution designed to streamline your operations and enhance team collaboration. With over 5,000 companies worldwide using BoloSign, small businesses can trust this platform to simplify their document workflows.

Features

Streamline Repetitive Operations: Save time by automating routine tasks for scaling your small business.

Accelerate Decision Making: Speed up business contracts for quicker decisions and enhanced agility.

Enhance Team Collaboration: Facilitate better teamwork with features designed for easy collaboration.

Forms, PDFs, Templates: Collect important data and get signatures on forms that ensure compliance.

Customizable Emails: Edit the emails you send with signature requests to match your business’ tone and style.

Seamless Upload: Upload documents quickly and effortlessly, right from your platform, no technical skills needed.

Audit Trail: See a detailed record of all actions taken on a document for your peace of mind.

Secure and Legally Binding: Protect your business with secure electronic signatures.

Multi-Recipient Signature Requests: Send signature requests to multiple individuals for collaboration.

Real-Time Dashboard Updates: Stay informed with immediate alerts on document progress on one dashboard.

Integration with Favorite Software: Connect with CRM, email marketing platforms, and more for simplified processes.

BoloSign ensures that eSignatures hold the same legal validity as handwritten ones, with over 60 international laws supporting its use. From the ESIGN Act in the US to the eIDAS regulation in the European Union, BoloSign complies with various legal standards to protect your business and ensure secure transactions.

With customizable PDF templates, users can create reusable forms and contracts, avoiding the redundancy of recreating documents for each new recipient. BoloSign’s user-friendly platform allows for easy customization, saving time and enhancing efficiency in managing agreements.

In conclusion, BoloSign is the ideal solution for small businesses looking to streamline their document workflows and enhance team collaboration. With its secure and user-friendly platform, BoloSign ensures compliance with international eSignature laws and provides essential features for efficient document management.

Pricing

BoloSign offers pricing plans including a Free plan with 5 form signatures, Freelancer plan at $10/mo for 100 form signatures, Team plan at $49/mo for 500 form signatures, and Growing Business plan at $99/mo for unlimited form signatures with additional features. Add-ons available.

