Feedspace is an all-in-one feed form tool designed to help businesses, creators, freelancers, agencies, and others harness the power of user-generated content to drive growth. With features that make it easy to capture, share, and showcase testimonials, reviews, feedback, and more, Feedspace offers a seamless solution for businesses looking to leverage the voice of their customers.

Features

Request & Collect: Use feed forms to request and collect feeds in various formats including audio, video, and text. This makes it simple to gather a wide range of content from your audience.

Organize & Manage: Keep all your feeds organized in one workspace where you can easily view, add, delete, or modify them as needed. This streamlined process ensures that you can stay on top of your content collection efforts.

Select & Showcase: Browse through your collected feeds to hand-pick the ones that best suit your needs. These selected feeds can then be showcased on your website or social media platforms, boosting your credibility and trustworthiness among potential customers.

Add Wall of Testimonials to Your Website: With Feedspace, you can embed unlimited reviews for free on platforms such as Webflow, WordPress, and Shopify. This allows you to create a wall of love that highlights the positive feedback from your customers.

Whether you are looking to collect feedback from clients, capture testimonials from customers, or simply engage with your audience, Feedspace offers a versatile solution for businesses of all sizes.

Pricing

Feedspace offers a Free Plan with limits, a Basic Plan for $14.9 with 1 Workspace and 1 Wall Of Love, a Professional Plan for $49.9 with 2 Workspaces and 5 Walls Of Love, and a Business Plan for $99.9 with 5 Workspaces and 10 Walls Of Love.

Visit feedspace.io for more.

