Brazil has banned X due to the app’s failure to comply with court orders and allegedly disseminating harmful content.

This has raised concerns about censorship and the balance between regulation and freedom of expression.

In response to Brazil’s ban, Charles Hoskinson said he plans to recruit Brazilian developers to build a truly decentralised alternative, without government interference.

Brazil is following Venezuela’s steps in censoring and banning social media apps that allegedly disseminate harmful content.

A few days ago, the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil, spearheaded by Alexandre de Moraes, banned X due to its failure to comply with court orders. One of them was that X appointed a new representative in Brazil, which Musk did not meet.

Cardano Workshop Unable to Be Streamed, Due to Ban

The ban has raised concerns about censorship and the balance between regulation and freedom of expression. It also caused controversy, as de Moraes requested a fine of over US$8,000 (AU$11,800) for those using a VPN to access the network.

While 50 countries participated in drafting the Cardano Constitution, Brazil hosted the constitutional workshop in São Paulo but couldn’t stream it due to the recent ban, as Mauro Andreoli, a Cardano ambassador, reported. He said they’ll seek to support the ADA community in Brazil.

Let us not let the message fade away! Following the suspension of X’s use yesterday in Brazil, we must continue seeking ways to support the local community. I am unsure if you will be able to share this, but I have received photos of the constitutional workshop organized in São… pic.twitter.com/htX9D9osjl — Mauro Andreoli || Cardano Ambassador (@MauroAndreoliA) August 31, 2024

In response, Hoskinson said he plans to recruit many Brazilians to help him build a decentralised social network. Hoskinson said on X:

The consequences of censorship and why decentralization matters. While Brazil has silenced our brothers and sisters on X, their work will still stand and matter to us all. We will see their delegates at the convention, and I can not wait to recruit many Brazilians to help us build a decentralized social network. Charles Hoskinson

Elon Musk also publicly criticised the ban, stating it’s illegal, highlighting the ongoing challenges X faces in Brazil, including office closures. Hoskinson’s proposed platform could provide Brazilian users with an alternative less susceptible to government intervention.

Chang Upgrade Sees Lacklustre Price Action

Just recently, CNA reported on Cardano’s Chang upgrade, a huge milestone for the Cardano community as it introduces on-chain governance. It’s also the first step in the blockchain’s Voltaire era, which will provide a series of changes to the protocol’s governance system.

Despite the upgrade, ADA’s price has been gripped by extreme volatility. The coin has not managed to surge in the last 24 hours, and remains at US$0,3375 (AU$0,49), a decrease of 8% on the weekly chart.