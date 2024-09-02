In a bold move to solidify its standing as a global leader in future economies, Digital Dubai, in collaboration with its government and private sector partners, has commenced the implementation of its Strategic Vision for the Data Centre Economy in Dubai.

This forward-thinking initiative, recently approved by The Executive Council, is set to position the emirate at the forefront of emerging technologies, making it a beacon for innovation and economic growth in the digital age. The Strategic Vision aligns seamlessly with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to amplify the productivity of Dubai’s economy by 50% through digital innovation. This synergy underscores the emirate’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive sustainable economic growth and to establish Dubai as a hub for technological excellence. Strategic insights and opportunities

To ensure the success of this vision, Digital Dubai has undertaken a thorough and realistic analysis of the current landscape. This scientific assessment revealed many opportunities for enhanced coordination among key stakeholders. This collaborative approach is crucial for attracting and establishing data centres tailored for artificial intelligence (AI), a sector poised for exponential growth. By fostering such an environment, Dubai aims to become a magnet for investment in AI-driven data infrastructure. The study highlighted that embracing this strategic vision could yield substantial economic benefits. Specifically, it projects an added value of more than AED 14.3 billion by 2028, a significant contribution to Dubai’s economy. Moreover, the initiative is expected to spur job creation, particularly within the digital economy’s data centre segment, further bolstering the city’s position as a leader in the global digital revolution. Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, commented, “With the ongoing global transformations, new economic patterns and business models are emerging, presenting future opportunities for dynamic economies like Dubai’s. The data centre economy exemplifies these transformations.

A vision for the future The Strategic Vision for the Data Centre Economy is more than just a roadmap; it is a testament to Dubai’s unwavering commitment to pioneering the future of digital innovation. By aligning its strategies with the broader objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Digital Dubai is laying the groundwork for a future where the emirate is synonymous with technological advancement and economic resilience. Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation, the economic development arm of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said, “The transformative strategy to establish an AI-powered data centre economy is a testament to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, enabling the city to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving global digital economy.”