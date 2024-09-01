Israel has recovered the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel in southern Gaza, including that of Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin which has “devastated and outraged” United States President Joe Biden.

“Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

“I am devastated and outraged.”

The Israeli military said the bodies of Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Ori Danino had been brought to Israel.

“According to our initial estimation, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists a short time before we reached them,” military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters in a briefing on Sunday.

Days earlier, Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a member of the Bedouin community in southern Israel, , the military said.

After Alkadi was located, Israeli troops were told to be more cautious because of the likelihood that there might be other hostages in the area, but there had been no precise information on the location of the hostages, Hagari said.

Hamas and its armed wing did not immediately comment on the accusations.

At least 40,691 Palestinians have been killed and 94,060 injured in Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip since October 7, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Saturday.

The significant escalation, the latest in a long-standing conflict between Hamas and Israel, was triggered when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

On Saturday, clashes broke out between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters in the occupied West Bank as Israel pushed ahead with a military operation in the flashpoint city of Jenin.

Hundreds of Israeli troops in one of their largest actions in the West Bank in months.

‘With broken hearts’: Family confirms Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s death

The family of Goldberg-Polin issued a statement early on Sunday.

“With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh,” it said.

“The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time.”

Rachel Goldberg, left, and Jon Polin centre, parents of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whose death was confirmed on Sunday. Source: AAP / Tsafrir Abayov/AP Goldberg-Polin, captured at a music festival near Gaza, appeared in a video released by Hamas in late April.

“He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world,” Biden said, adding his parents, Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, “have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable.”

“They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express,” Biden said.

Biden vowed that “Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes”.

“And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages,” he said.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris said she and President Biden would never waver in their commitment to free the Americans and all those held hostage in Gaza. Source: Getty / Anadolu Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement: “I strongly condemn Hamas’ continued brutality, and so must the entire world.”

Harris, the Democratic candidate running to succeed Biden, said they would never waver in their commitment to free the Americans and all those held hostage in Gaza.

‘It’s time this war ended’

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Delaware, Biden said he was “still optimistic,” about a ceasefire deal to stop the conflict.

“I think we’re on the verge of having an agreement,” he said. “It’s time this war ended.”

Biden added that “people are continuing to meet”.

“We think we can close the deal, they’ve all said they agree on the principles.”