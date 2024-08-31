Former President Donald Trump has teased the rollout of a new plan that he says will ensure American dominance in the crypto sector.

In a video posted to his X account on Thursday morning, Trump promised to release the plan later in the day.

“This afternoon, I’m laying out my plan to ensure that the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet. They want to choke you. They want to choke you out of business. We’re not going to let that happen.’

The former president had yet to publicize further details as of time of writing, however. He did tag the account for “World Liberty Financial,” a new decentralized finance (DeFi) project associated with the Trump family.

Trump also announced the launch of a crypto platform called The DeFiant Ones to his followers on Truth Social earlier this month.

Trump’s son Donald Jr. has been teasing the platform’s launch for weeks and recently said that DeFi protocols are the future of finance.

Trump himself previously expressed hostility toward the digital asset industry. In May 2018, while serving in the Oval Office, he reportedly directed then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “go after Bitcoin [for fraud].”

Three years later, Trump said in an interview that he owned zero cryptocurrencies, arguing that digital assets were “a disaster waiting to happen.”

The former president, however, has spent the past couple of years warming up to the sector in a bid to differentiate himself from the Biden Administration, which some crypto stakeholders view as hostile towards digital assets.

