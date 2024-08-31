The CEO of Bitcoin (BTC) wallet and payments application Strike believes that the top digital asset could massively outperform all other assets for one key reason.

In a new interview with Peter McCormack on the What Bitcoin Did podcast, Jack Mallers says a loosening monetary policy plus Bitcoin’s finite supply could make it the top-performing asset this market cycle.

“Is this the cycle where central banks try and price fix the bond market? If it is, the quantity of money printing is astronomical. You’re going to get two, three, four, five Covid’s worth of printing. And I think it’s going to send assets astronomically high: gold, real estate, equities. And then Bitcoin is the only truly fixed asset we’ve ever had, and so Bitcoin will outperform everything orders of magnitude.”

Mallers also doubles down on his prediction that Bitcoin will increase by at least 329% of this cycle’s current value.

“I’ve been on record saying I think Bitcoin is going to $250,000 to $1 million… It’s solely predicated on we’re likely to see the greatest asset bull market in the history of bull markets. Why? Because central banks have progressively price-fixed everything. Whenever something breaks, they don’t let the business cycle complete. They don’t let anything fail. They don’t allow for pain.”

Bitcoin is trading for $58,310 at time of writing, down more than 4% in the last 24 hours.

