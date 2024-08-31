A widely followed crypto analyst believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is primed for an explosive breakout that could take it to new all-time highs (ATHs).

Pseudonymous crypto trader Inmortal tells his 215,300 followers on the social media platform X that Bitcoin could flip its ATH of about $74,000 into support within four months.

“New BTC all time high by EOY (end of the year).”

The analyst suggests that Bitcoin may not return to the $49,000 level before reaching a new ATH.

“Maybe the low of this consolidation is already in.”

Source: Inmortal/X

He also says that Bitcoin could trade around the $58,000 range heading into September and then reclaim the $62,000 level as support during the first week of the month.

“1. Wait.

2. Let the price set the September open.

3. Long the reclaim.”

Source: Inmortal/X

Lastly, the analyst suggests that Bitcoin is about to enter the most explosive phase of its market cycle with a clean break of the previous all-time high.

“Soon we go brrrr.”

Source: Inmortal/X

Bitcoin is trading for $59,219 at time of writing, up slightly in the last 24 hours.

Next up, the analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) may retest a lower level and then soar to $3,200, an increase of more than 26% the current value.

“Wait for $2,500, then long.”

Source: Inmortal/X

Ethereum is trading for $2,520 at time of writing, down slightly in the last 24 hours.

Generated Image: DALLE3