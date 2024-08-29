Paris: French authorities handed preliminary charges to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov on Wednesday (Paris time) for allowing alleged criminal activity on his messaging app, and barred him from leaving France pending further investigation.

Being placed under formal investigation in France does not imply guilt or necessarily lead to trial but shows judicial authorities consider there is enough to the case to proceed with the probe.

Pavel Durov, chief executive officer of Telegram. Credit: Bloomberg

Durov was granted bail on condition that he pay a €5 million ($8.2 million) deposit. He is also under the obligation to sign in with the police twice a week.

Durov’s laissez-faire attitude to regulation made Telegram into a giant but also put him at odds with governments for repeatedly ignoring requests to better moderate content on his platform.