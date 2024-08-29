Discover more Ai business tools :

TeamGPT is an innovative business tool that offers an intuitive GPT chat feature for businesses of all sizes. Designed to streamline communication, knowledge organization, and AI adoption within teams, TeamGPT provides a shared workspace where employees can collaborate effectively.

Features

Folders and Subfolders for Organization:

Reduce clutter and enhance knowledge sharing by categorizing chats into folders and subfolders. This feature allows teams to easily find and access relevant information, highlighting key use cases to accelerate AI adoption.

TeamGPT’s Prompt Library offers over 100 ready-to-use templates and 50+ Tips and Tricks to help teams master the GPT chat function. By learning through examples and engaging in group chats with AI, teams can boost productivity and efficiency.

TeamGPT is 10x cheaper and faster than traditional ChatGPT tools, offering priority access to the OpenAI API. With a pay-as-you-go model, businesses can eliminate wait limits and pay only for what they use, while TeamGPT handles all company billing and invoices.

Measure AI adoption rates and engagement levels within your team with TeamGPT’s Adoption Reports. Gain insights into top users, chat and message statistics, and overall adoption rates to ensure that your team is effectively leveraging AI technology.

How it Works:

Create a free account for your team. Add your OpenAI API key. Collaborate with your team on chats and prompts.

TeamGPT is the perfect solution for businesses seeking to enhance organization, transparency, and collaboration within their teams. With a user-friendly interface and cost-effective pricing, TeamGPT offers a streamlined approach to AI adoption and knowledge sharing.

Pricing

TeamGPT offers three pricing plans: FREE for up to 2 people with AI usage costs, PRO for $20/team/month with up to 10 users, and MAX for $40/team/month with advanced features. Enterprise plan for custom solutions and pricing also available.

Visit team-gpt.com for more.

