Discover Best Ai Customer Service and Support Tools.

In today’s fast-paced business environment, engaging with users is crucial for converting leads, increasing revenue, and retaining customers. Taku is an all-in-one solution designed to help businesses effectively connect with their users and achieve real results.

Features

Taku offers a range of features to enhance user engagement, including:

Conversion tools: Convert visitors into leads and free users into paid customers.

Revenue boost: Promote offers and products to boost sales.

Email list growth: Increase newsletter sign-ups seamlessly.

User education and retention: Inform users about your product to enhance retention.

Feedback collection: Gather insights using forms, polls, and reactions.

Crafting and delivering messages is made easy with Taku, allowing you to reach your users through various forms such as popups, banners, or modals. The tool’s AI-driven insights provide actionable data on user interaction patterns to optimize messaging strategies for maximum impact.

Real businesses have seen tangible results with Taku, such as OSA, which increased conversion rates and user engagement using the platform.

With Taku, businesses can post multiple messages, relying on AI to select the best version for each user and predict the ideal moment for engagement. The tool’s intelligent A/B testing feature helps refine messaging strategies by highlighting the most effective versions.

Additional features include diverse notifications, forms, polls, reactions, a notification center for important updates, user segmentation, form webhooks, and more.

Pricing

Taku offers a Starter plan for $5/month with unlimited messages, 1000 views/day, and more. The PRO plan costs $15/month with unlimited projects, views/day, and additional features like team invites and A/B testing. All plans include a 15-day free trial.

Visit taku.cool for more.

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter , Facebook and Instagram.