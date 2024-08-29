Discover Best AI Tools for Marketing and Sales .

In today’s digital age, privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and VCDPA are becoming increasingly important for businesses to comply with. This is where CookieChimp comes in – an AI-powered Consent Management Platform designed to streamline the cookie compliance process for businesses of all sizes.

Features

AI-Enhanced Cookie Management

CookieChimp’s AI technology takes the hassle out of cookie detection, categorization, and blocking until visitors give their consent, allowing you to focus on the core aspects of your business.

CookieChimp’s AI technology takes the hassle out of cookie detection, categorization, and blocking until visitors give their consent, allowing you to focus on the core aspects of your business. Trust-Centric Consent Collection

Build trust with your users by offering a transparent consent process that respects their choices through user-centric consent tools.

Build trust with your users by offering a transparent consent process that respects their choices through user-centric consent tools. Robust Consent Record Keeping

Ensure continuous compliance with CookieChimp’s consent dashboard and detailed cookie reports, ideal for audit purposes or data subject access requests.

Ensure continuous compliance with CookieChimp’s consent dashboard and detailed cookie reports, ideal for audit purposes or data subject access requests. Banner Customization

With a range of banner templates to choose from, including GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, VCDPA, LGPD, and more, CookieChimp allows you to customize banners to match your branding. You can edit content, elements, colors, and branding, all with multilingual support.

With a range of banner templates to choose from, including GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, VCDPA, LGPD, and more, CookieChimp allows you to customize banners to match your branding. You can edit content, elements, colors, and branding, all with multilingual support. User Experience

Improve user experience with features such as user consent expiration, cross-domain and cross-device consent sharing, geotargeting, A/B testing, and iframe blocking.

Improve user experience with features such as user consent expiration, cross-domain and cross-device consent sharing, geotargeting, A/B testing, and iframe blocking. Analytics & Reports

Get access to opt-in and opt-out statistics, export all data, and API access to all data for detailed analytics and reporting.

Get access to opt-in and opt-out statistics, export all data, and API access to all data for detailed analytics and reporting. Integrations

CookieChimp seamlessly integrates with platforms like WordPress, Shopify, Google Tag Manager, and offers custom integration services to cater to your business needs.

CookieChimp seamlessly integrates with platforms like WordPress, Shopify, Google Tag Manager, and offers custom integration services to cater to your business needs. Support

With comprehensive knowledge base, email, live chat, and phone support, CookieChimp ensures that you have all the resources you need to navigate through cookie compliance seamlessly.

In conclusion, CookieChimp is a comprehensive tool for businesses looking to enhance their cookie compliance process while prioritizing user trust and transparency.

Pricing

CookieChimp offers three pricing plans: Hobby (free, for hobby websites with 25,000 pageviews/month), Advanced ($35/site/month, for small websites with 500,000 pageviews/month), and Enterprise (custom pricing, for growing businesses with custom pageviews/month). Each plan includes different features for cookie compliance and user experience.

Visit cookiechimp.com for more.

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter , Facebook and Instagram.