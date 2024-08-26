Discover more Ai business tools.

In the fast-paced world of business, ensuring that your AI-based chatbot is functioning smoothly and effectively is essential for providing excellent customer service. Enter BotTest, an automated testing tool designed to bring quality, reliability, and safety to your chatbot without the need for complex coding.

Features

Effortless Testing: BotTest allows you to effortlessly test your chatbot with just a few clicks, making the process of ensuring functionality, performance, and security easier than ever before.

Powerful Automation: Take advantage of BotTest’s powerful automation feature in just three simple steps – record, evaluate, and improve. With the ability to run prepackaged chatbot-specific security tests and track performance over time, BotTest offers a comprehensive solution for chatbot testing.

No-Code Configuration: With BotTest, you can start testing your chatbot with no-code configuration, making it easy to ensure that your chatbot answers the questions that matter in the way you want it to.

Getting Started: Getting started with BotTest is a breeze – create a free account with no credit card required, or explore the pricing options to find a plan that suits your business needs.

With BotTest, you can record tests, run your test suite, and review results with ease, making it the ideal tool for businesses looking to streamline their chatbot testing process.

Whether you’re a small business looking to improve customer interactions or a large enterprise seeking to enhance your chatbot’s capabilities, BotTest offers a user-friendly solution to meet your needs.

Pricing

BotTest offers pricing plans for solo users, small teams, and enterprises. The Starter plan is free, the Individual plan is $25/month, and the Professional plan is $250/month. Enterprise users can request custom pricing. Plans include different features and test run limits.

Visit bottest.ai for more.

