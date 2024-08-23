Tron’s SunPump memecoin generator has rapidly overtaken Solana’s PumpFun, generating higher daily revenues that surpassed Solana and Ethereum.

Over 30,795 tokens have been created on SunPump so far, a massive surge from the 7,000 created in the first three days after its launch.

This surge in tokens generated nearly US$2M in revenue for SunPump. Meanwhile, PumpFun barely made US$370K in revenue.

Just when you thought memecoins were out, Tron pulls them back in. That’s right—SunPump is gaining traction faster than ever, as the memecoin generator recently flipped PumpFun, its Solana counterpart, in daily revenue.

According to data from Dune Analytics, SunPump has flipped PumpFun in 24-hour revenue, overtaking Solana and Ethereum as over 5,000 tokens are being created daily.

Tron Takes the Lead

SunPump is a relatively new protocol launched on August 13th by Sun.io. While the project is linked to Tron’s founder, it is unclear if he’s behind it (he probably is).

Either way, the memecoin generator established its presence rather fast, with over 7,000 new memecoins created in the first three days and over 2.4 million TRX (AU$476.5K) in revenue. Fast-forward to today, that revenue is now up to 12.4M in TRX, translating into US$1.94M (AU$2.89M).

On Wednesday alone, over 7,500 tokens were created, generating over 3.65M TRX, equivalent to approximately US$570K (AU$848.7K).

In comparison, PumpFun recorded daily revenue of 2,575 SOL, or about US$370K (AU$550.9K), with nearly 7,000 tokens created.

It’s Just Getting Started

Over 30,795 tokens have been created so far. Among these, Sundog is one of the best-performing memecoins, jumping 25% yesterday to reach US$0.25 (AU$0.37), just to fall back to US$0.18 (AU$0.27).

SunPump is designed to rival Solana’s PumpFun by allowing users to create meme coins without technical expertise quickly. And while the platform’s high activity suggests a potential resurgence of the memecoin trend, several users in the crypto community have questioned Justin Sun’s motives behind the platform’s launch.

Meanwhile, Sun is busy promoting SunPump on his X profile. The Tron founder recently shared a link to the memecoin generator in his profile bio. In a post on X he wrote about the launch: