Chinese firms are using a loophole in the US restrictions to access the banned AI chips and AI models through cloud services as this does not violate US regulations.

Chinese firms are circumventing US export restrictions on advanced technologies by accessing them through cloud services provided by American companies like Amazon, according to a report from Reuters. Over the past two years, the US government has tightened regulations that prevent top US AI chip designers, such as Nvidia and AMD, from selling their high-performance AI chips to China, aiming to curb their military’s technological advancements. However, accessing these chips and AI models through cloud services does not violate US regulations, as the laws only govern the direct export or transfer of physical commodities, software, or technology. A Reuters review of more than 50 public tender documents from Chinese entities revealed that at least 11 of them have sought access to restricted US technologies via cloud services.

Among these, four entities explicitly named Amazon Web Services (AWS) as their cloud service provider, accessing the services through Chinese intermediaries rather than directly from AWS. These tender documents highlight the various strategies Chinese entities are using to secure advanced computing power and access to generative AI models. The report also shows how US companies are profiting from China’s increasing demand for computing resources. “AWS complies with all applicable US laws, including trade laws, regarding the provision of AWS services inside and outside of China,” an AWS spokesperson said. The Reuters report said that Shenzhen University spent 200,000 yuan (approximately $28,000) through an intermediary to access AWS cloud servers powered by Nvidia A100 and H100 chips, which are banned from direct export to China by US regulations. Similarly, Zhejiang Lab, a research institute, sought AWS cloud services for its AI model development due to inadequate computing power from local providers.

A query seeking comments from the US Department of Commerce remains unanswered. Efforts to tighten regulations on cloud access These findings have prompted concerns from US lawmakers. Michael McCaul, chair of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, emphasized the need to address this issue allowing foreign entities to remotely access advanced US technology via the cloud. “This loophole has been a concern of mine for years, and we are long overdue to address it,” Michael McCaul, chair of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, told Reuters.