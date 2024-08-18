Discover Best AI Tools for Marketing and Sales.

If you’re a business manager looking for a comprehensive social marketing platform to streamline your content distribution and grow your brand, Missinglettr might be the solution you’ve been searching for. With features designed to automate your social media channels and drive results, Missinglettr can save you time and help you achieve your marketing goals.

Features

Drip Campaigns: Automate your social media drip campaigns to promote your content at scale.

Social Posts: Curate content seamlessly across all social media platforms to engage your audience.

Social Calendar: Organize and track all your social media campaigns in one place for easy collaboration.

Analytics: Analyze your campaign’s results with robust social media metrics to capitalize on your data.

Connect all social media channels under one dashboard to automate tasks and view campaign metrics.

Additional features include Scheduling Rules, Collaboration, Brand Customization, Automatic Repost, Custom URL Shortener, and a Stock Image Library.

With Missinglettr, you can build a strong brand on social media with features like brand-focused messaging and collaboration tools for marketing teams. Plus, the tool offers a free image library, custom URL shortener, full scheduling control, and automatic reposting of top-performing content.

Whether you’re a marketing agency owner or part of a large marketing team, Missinglettr can help you streamline your social media strategy and drive traffic to your business.

Pricing

Solo AI plan: $15/month for 1 Workspace, 1 Extra User, 3 Social Profiles, and more.

Pro AI plan: $59/month for 3 Workspaces, 5 Users, 10 Social Profiles, and more.

Premium AI plan: $99/month for Unlimited Workspaces, Users, 15 Social Profiles, and more. Agency and Enterprise plans also available for additional features.

Visit missinglettr.com for more.

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter , Facebook and Instagram.