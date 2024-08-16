My main piece of advice would be to love what you are doing. Passion for your work is what will get you through the tough times that inevitably come. Sharon Darmody

Sharon Darmody, a seasoned organizational coach, mediator, and Co-founder of Strive Occupational Rehabilitation, has dedicated her career to helping individuals thrive both personally and professionally.

Founded in 2004, Strive aims to foster a supportive work environment where employees can be more engaged and fulfilled.

Strive has achieved a 93% return to work/stay at work rate over the past three financial years, delivering more than 35,000 hours of return to work support and training across over 3,500 cases.

The company is widely recognized for its expertise in complex psychosocial case management, with approximately 60% of the 1,000 to 1,400 annual referrals involving psychological conditions, conflicts, or injuries exacerbated by psychological factors. Strive is also highly regarded for managing complex physical injuries and conducting intricate worksite or functional assessments.

With over 25 years of experience in occupational and organizational therapy and a respected presence in the industry, Sharon is passionate about creating a positive and productive workplace culture. Her new book, ‘Work your MAGIC’ is designed for leaders at all levels to help teams and individuals rediscover what makes work, work again. A practical guide for creating a new work order, using Sharon’s MAGIC framework, the book also explains how to identify what exactly has gone wrong.

Dynamic Business sat down with Sharon, Co-founder of Strive Occupational Rehabilitation, to discuss her passion for workplace well-being and the challenges faced by small businesses.

“I think it has always made sense to me that because we spend so much time at work that if you can help people feel well at work you can really have a huge impact on their overall life. I believe that when people do well at work they do well at home and vice versa.”

Sharon guide to effective leadership

Our business really focuses on going upstream. Whilst we love helping people come back to work and stay well at work, our primary focus is prevention.

She believes that success comes from a combination of seizing opportunities as they arise and focusing on consolidation. It’s essential, she says, to prioritize quality and ensure the best possible service for existing customers rather than constantly chasing new prospects. “By nurturing and maintaining the relationships we already have, we build trust and loyalty, which are crucial for long term growth. It can be easy to be distracted with the new and shiny.”

“Our business really focuses on going upstream. Whilst we love helping people come back to work and stay well at work, our primary focus is prevention. We are fortunate to work with good employers to implement strategies that ensure employees don’t face issues in the first place. Essentially we hope to address potential problems before they arise. Our ultimate goal is to make sure that people don’t fall in the river in the first place”

Sharon recalls that like many small businesses, they have faced similar challenges. “As business owners, we often have to wear multiple hats, juggling various roles and responsibilities. However, I am pleased to report that with a bit of creativity and innovation, we have managed to match some of the achievements of much larger companies. In fact, we are thrilled to announce that we have recently become fully ISO accredited. This is a significant accomplishment for a small business, and we are incredibly proud of this achievement. It stands as a testament to our commitment to quality and excellence, and it positions us strongly for future growth and success.”

Love your work, love your life

Sharon’s main piece of advice is to love what you are doing. “Passion for your work is what will get you through the tough times that inevitably come. Running a business is a bit of a rollercoaster, with its highs and lows. When you genuinely love what you do, it helps you navigate obstacles, stay motivated, and maintain a positive outlook even during tough times.”

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.