15 Aug 20249 mins
Here’s what you need to know about the enterprise resource planning (ERP) vendor’s latest product and company news.
SAP is an enterprise software vendor based in Walldorf, Germany. Its cloud and on-premises enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, including S/4HANA, helps organizations manage their business operations and customer relations. The German multinational also offers a vast array of software solutions tailored to specific facets of the enterprise, including data management, analytics, and supply chain management, as well as solutions aimed at specific industry verticals.
AI is an area of increasing emphasis for SAP, which has a market cap of $243 billion, making it the 16th largest technology vendor in the world.
Here is the latest SAP news and analysis:
SAP security holes raise questions about the rush to AI
July 18, 2024: Cloud security firm Wiz has published a detailed report about SAP security holes, now patched, that raises alarming questions about the secondary role AI efforts are having on cybersecurity defenses.
SAP publishes open source manifesto
June 27, 2024: SAP has made five commitments — make consistent contributions to the community, champion open standards, strive to adopt an open-first approach, nurture open source ecosystems, and adopt a feedback-driven approach.
SAP, Salesforce lead $356 billion enterprise applications market: IDC
June 21, 2024: The software giants were neck-and-neck as the overall enterprise software market grew 12% in 2023, said IDC.
SAP faces turning point as Hasso Plattner steps down
May 15, 2024: The departure of CEO Hasso Plattner marks the end of the founding era at SAP, and adds further complexities for the German software multinational as it faces ongoing restructuring efforts, among many other challenges to solve.
SAP forecasts clarity in the cloud
May 7, 2024: After customers and user groups that adopted S/4HANA early accused SAP of bait-and-switch tactics, CIO editor-in-chief in Germany Martin Bayer recently sat with Christian Klein, CEO of the multinational software company, to clear the air on cloud reassurance, using gen AI as a migration accelerant, and positive growth for the future.
Deutsche Telekom calls on SAP for IT infrastructure move to Rise
March 22, 2024: Deutsche Telekom will move its SAP infrastructure to Rise with the help of its own IT services subsidiary, T-Systems.
