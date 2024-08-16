Next time you settle into your airline seat, it might be worth setting aside the reports and spreadsheets and instead turn this time into an opportunity for big-picture thinking. Load a smart read onto your phone or e-reader or crack the spine of a new book and delve into some thought leadership on everything from leading an amazing team to building a productive company culture to reaching for a better mindset for guiding your organization forward. I asked CIOs and other high-level IT leaders what they have read that they think other leaders would benefit from. They shared their book recommendations, for light or deep reading on everything from spirituality to AI, for juicing your brain into action and reflection. So, if you’re looking to be a better leader, here are just over two dozen books worth adding to your to-be-read pile, recommended by your peers.

On leadership The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success By Deepak Chopra In The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, Deepak Chopra distills his teachings into seven principles that can easily be applied to your daily life. Raffy Martin, EVP and general manager of cybersecurity at ConnectWise, who recommends the title to IT leaders, says it was one of the first spiritual books he has read. The book focuses on discovering your true nature and living in harmony with natural laws to create fulfilling relationships and enthusiasm for life, Martin says. “Create an environment where people are fulfilled, where they enjoy the relationships they have with each other, and where empathy and gratitude are practiced,” he says, noting a key takeaway he received from the book. “Find fulfillment in what you do. Work from a place of excitement, intention, and ‘pure potentiality,’ as Chopra calls it.”

Scaling People: Tactics for Management and Company Building By Claire Hughes Johnson For those looking for in-the-trenches advice on effectively managing resources for growth, John Cannava, CIO of Ping Identity, recommends Scaling People: Tactics for Management and Company Building by Claire Hughes Johnson, who has worked as a leader at Google and Stripe. Consider Johnson’s book a handbook on scaling your organization through its most vital resource: its people. Scaling People includes wisdom on leading as well as worksheets, templates, and exercises to help you get it done. “As a business scales, it’s important to scale your team along the way,” says Cannava. “This book offers valuable techniques and frameworks. I particularly enjoyed her approach to ‘saying the thing you think you cannot say’ and the ‘player vs. victim’ dynamic.”

Extreme Ownership: How US Navy SEALs Lead and Win By Jocko Willink and Leif Babin Nageswaran Vaidyanathan, CTO of Duck Creek Technologies, believes any IT leader will benefit from reading Jocko Willink and Leif Babin’s Extreme Ownership: How US Navy SEALs Lead and Win, a book about leadership from the ranks of the US Navy’s elite special operations force, known as the SEALs, for sea, air, land. In the book, Willink and Babin write of being sent to Ramadi, Iraq — a violent war zone at the time — to secure the city. There they discovered that leadership is the element most essential to team success — even in the worst situations. They returned home to found the SEAL leadership training team.

“It talks about the competencies and leadership traits necessary to take ownership of a team and allow each member to do the same — and be able to make crucial decisions under pressure,” says Vaidyanathan. “I find it to be a great source for how to cultivate the right team competencies and individual leadership traits for dealing with stressful situations.” Death by Meeting: A Leadership Fable … About Solving the Most Painful Problem in Business By Patrick Lencioni Shannon Thomas, CIO at Hennepin Technical College in Minnesota, acknowledges that meetings have become a necessary evil. “Often leaders end their days exhausted by meetings only to finish work after-hours,” she says. Is there a better way? In Death by Meeting, a fast-paced work of fiction, and a parable about leadership, author Patrick Lencioni finds strategies for making meetings better, faster, and more effective and turns them into an easy read and a blueprint for you to use.

“Lencioni addresses meetings in a fun way and encourages you to rethink how they are structured to improve effectiveness and morale around this business necessity,” says Thomas. Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know By Adam Grant As a leader, you are often looked upon as the final decision maker. If your beliefs become entrenched, you might listen only to people who agree with you, which means you will miss opportunities and reject good ideas. To fight against this, Rachel Hayden, CIO at ScanSource, recommends picking up Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know because it will help you embrace the ability to rethink and relearn.

In it, Adam Grant “emphasizes the value in maintaining an open mind and encourages readers to build a ‘challenge’ network in addition to a ‘support’ network,” Hayden says. “The technology industry constantly evolves, the world has new problems to solve, and our answers and solutions as technology leaders should evolve, too.” Thinking Fast and Slow By Daniel Kahneman ReadingThinking Fast and Slowbyfamous psychologist and Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahnemanhelped Kirsty Roth, chief operations and technology officer at Thomson Reuters, understand her own thinking style and use that knowledge to better handle the people she works with. Kahneman describes two elemental thinking styles and shows you when you can and when you can’t trust your intuition when dealing with people — based on your style and theirs.

“This book isn’t just for CxO’s,” she says. “It’s about the human cognitive condition. It helps me see myself for who I am, with all the experience, bias, and tendency I come with, and helps me see others for who they are, with all their own.” Herding Cats: A Primer for Programmers Who Lead Programmers By Hank Rainwater If you are looking for advice on fine-tuning your approach to leading programmers, Matt Aird, CTO of Custom Neon and co-owner of Infoactive Media, recommends Herding Cats: A Primer for Programmers Who Lead Programmers. In it, author Hank Rainwater, “Dives into the unique challenges of leading a group of highly intelligent, creative, and often independent-minded individuals, and offers practical advice that is both relatable and actionable,” says Aird.

Rainwater breaks down the personality traits you will encounter, how to match people to the right projects, hiring, managing meetings, and more. “The book offers concrete strategies for fostering collaboration, maintaining productivity, and balancing the fine line between leadership and micromanagement,” says Aird. Strengths Based Leadership: Great Leaders, Teams, and Why People Follow By Gallup More than 3 million people have taken Gallup’s StrengthsFinder assessment — a wealth of data and insights into human potential. To tap into that wisdom, Diana Cano, CIO at Cambium Learning Group, highly recommends Strengths Based Leadership. In this deep-dive, two renowned leadership experts — Tom Rath and Barry Conchie — delve into Gallup’s surveys as well as decades of research on the results and on leadership to identify the keys to being a better leader.

“I’ve spent the last 16 years dog-earing the book to help me build well-balanced teams and develop individuals through self-awareness,” says Cano. “It’s helped me see the diversity we have in how we work with each other.” Inspiring Leadership: Learning From Great Leaders By John Adair Bill Bragg, CIO at SymphonyAI, recommends Inspiring Leadership by John Adair, which breaks down the lessons learned by great leaders from history — Alexander the Great, Attila, Churchill, de Gaulle, Einstein, Gandhi, Sir Edmund Hillary, Ho Chih Min, Hsun-Tzu, Kennedy, Lao Tzu, and many more — so that today’s leaders can learn from them.

“It showed me the human physics we need to account for, and to value, when we decide how to focus our time,” says Bragg. On competitors, customers, and business growth The Innovator’s Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail By Clayton M. Christensen Sometimes the most outstanding companies fail — even when they did everything right. But why? John Lyotier, CEO and co-founder of TravelAI, recommends pondering this question by reading The Innovator’s Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail by Clayton M. Christensen. The book explains why companies miss out on waves of innovation because managers don’t know when to abandon practices that are holding them back.

“This classic is profoundly relevant in the context of today’s AI revolution,” says Lyotier. “It offers critical insights into how businesses can navigate AI’s disruptive impact. Christensen explains how established companies can be overtaken by upstarts introducing simpler, more convenient, and often more personalized solutions that better meet the evolving needs of their customers. Timeless lessons indeed.” Sooner Safer Happier: Antipatterns and Patterns for Business Agility By Jonathan Smart, Zsolt Berend, Myles Ogilvie, and Simon Rohrer Rajesh Jethwa, CTO at Digiterre, recommends Sooner Safer Happier: Antipatterns and Patterns for Business Agility for leaders, who, in any part of the business, are looking to tap into agile and Lean methodologies to empower teams to be productive and grow together.

“It provides a comprehensive guide to achieving business agility, focusing on real-world examples and practical advice. Technology leaders will benefit from understanding how to deliver better business outcomes and support their teams in becoming more resilient and adaptable,” Jethwa says. The Four Factors of Trust: How Organizations Can Earn Lifelong Loyalty By Ashley Reichheld and Amelia Dunlop Rick Johnson, chief digital officer of Marvin, recommends Ashley Reichheld and Amelia Dunlop’s The Four Factors of Trust, a book that teaches you to measure, predict, and build trust — all key in developing meaningful relationships with customers. “We need to really understand the drivers that influence customer and employee trust, as this is increasingly a litmus test,” says Johnson. “Those are the drivers we need to focus on and accentuate in our customer experiences as well as employee experiences — experiences that are shaped and delivered by technology. Technology leaders must be trusted by the enterprise. There must be trust that we are making the right technology decisions, designing and introducing technology that will work and deliver value, and trust in doing what we say we will do. It is imperative for technology leaders to be authentic, honest, candid, and transparent — in the pursuit of being trusted.”