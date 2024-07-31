Designing modern meeting rooms can be a challenge, with continuous advancement, changes in working models, and multiple platforms. HP can help.

The role of the office has changed. It’s no longer just a place for productivity. It’s a hub for creation, connection, and collaboration. Are your rooms ready to make that happen?

To create a workspace where employees want to work, organizations must design flexible and secure spaces that support their experience throughout the day – from hybrid team meetings to in-person client meetings. With HP Managed Collaboration Services[1], you can bring clarity to complexity, and let your employees focus on doing their best work.

Meeting equity in the modern workspace : HP Managed Collaboration Services use Poly and HP gear to deliver exceptional meeting experiences with flexible, reliable, managed room solutions that ensure every space is video-enabled, and ready to be used.

: HP Managed Collaboration Services use Poly and HP gear to deliver exceptional meeting experiences with flexible, reliable, managed room solutions that ensure every space is video-enabled, and ready to be used. Flexible solutions : Enhance rooms based on business requirements and get fast delivery and installation. Adapt to changing business and employee needs with one predictable monthly cost[2].

: Enhance rooms based on business requirements and get fast delivery and installation. Adapt to changing business and employee needs with one predictable monthly cost[2]. Seamless experience : Get an all-inclusive solution that delivers exceptional meeting experiences, secure design and privacy.

: Get an all-inclusive solution that delivers exceptional meeting experiences, secure design and privacy. Proactive support: Maintain productivity while limiting IT effort with rapid 24/7[3] support, next business day parts replacement[4], remote monitoring and management, and insights.

With HP Managed Collaboration Services attendees can securely and confidently join meetings from virtually anywhere with the click of a button. When technology isn’t a distraction, your people can focus on sounding their best and listening optimally. That’s reliability made real. With proactive monitoring, flexible installation, and space usage insights, IT leaders can focus on moving your business forward, knowing that your workforce is equipped to thrive.

Read the full guide from HP here.

[1] HP Managed Collaboration Services includes hardware, repair services, and analytics components and may include financing. HP Managed Collaboration Services requirements may vary by region. Please contact your local HP Representative for specific details in your location. HP Services are governed by the applicable HP terms and conditions of service provided or indicated to Customer at the time of purchase. Customer may have additional statutory rights according to applicable local laws, and such rights are not in any way affected by the HP terms and conditions of service or the HP Limited Warranty provided with your HP Product [2] Payment solutions may be available through HP Integrated Financial Solutions endorsed finance partners, subject to country location, credit approval, and other restrictions. Not all services or offers may be available and not all customers may qualify. HP Integrated Financial Solutions’ partners may change or cancel program at any time without notice. [3] 24/7 English language support is available in all countries where HP Managed Collaboration Services is sold [4] Poly provides advance replacement for any failed hardware component under most maintenance service programs. If Poly’s technical support representative determines that a replacement part is required to resolve a reported or diagnosed problem, the replacement part will be shipped by Poly (Monday through Friday) for advance replacement using an expedited carrier service. Poly will use best effort to process replacement part orders same day in order to meet local carrier pick-up schedules. The deadline for same-day processing is generally 3 pm local time to Poly’s regional parts depot. Please visit the following link to find the advance replacement expected transit times per country, as well as shipping terms ADVANCE PARTS REPLACEMENT | HP® Customer Support