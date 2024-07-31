Hamster Kombat has unveiled its whitepaper, revealing plans for a native token airdrop among other exciting goals.

Over half (60%) of the HMSTR token airdrop will be distributed to current Hamster Kombat players, with the rest used for liquidity and collaborations.

Additionally, the airdrop will help facilitate the creation of the Hamster Foundation, a team used to support the development of Hamster Kombat and its broader ecosystem.

Ultimately, Hamster Kombat wants to transform into a game publishing platform, rather than remain a one-hit-wonder.

Hamster Kombat is this year’s crypto phenomenon. The GameFi behemoth went live on the Toncoin blockchain in March 2024, and has since raked in hundreds of millions of players. Telegram, the messaging platform sensation, has been more than happy to facilitate the influx of crypto users, and the GameFi sector is as optimistic as it has ever been.

When “fad-like” projects such as Hamster Kombat gain traction, there’s still a lot of skepticism from the community. In the past, such cryptocurrencies have come and gone without much development – even though the creators tend to pocket a pretty penny.

But Hamster Kombat’s team is doing everything in its power to dissuade such fears, by releasing an official whitepaper and working on a native token launch in the coming months.

HMSTR Token to Have Multiple Use Cases

The biggest news to come from the Hamster Kombat whitepaper is the promise of an airdrop upon the release of a native token. The new cryptocurrency will be integral to the game, incentivising gameplay and adding other innate uses such as voting on governance proposals.

But perhaps the most impressive tokenomic of the upcoming HMSTER token is its allocation. Unlike several other crypto projects, the developers aren’t taking a large portion of the airdrop. In fact, they supposedly aren’t taking any at all.

Hamster Kombat is a profitable business. There is no need to sell team token allocations to pay the bills, as any average project does. Hamster Kombat Whitepaper

Instead, 60% of the token airdrop will be dedicated to active players, while the remainder will be pumped into the ecosystem for liquidity, partnerships and so on. Ultimately, Hamster Kombat’s developers want to host the largest airdrop in crypto history.

Hamster Kombat Plans to Evolve Into Game Publishing Ecosystem

The good news for Hamster Kombat fans didn’t stop there though. The whitepaper outlined several of the developer’s future plans. Thanks to the overwhelming success of their clicker title, Hamster Kombat wants to become more than just a popular game on Telegram – the team is aiming to become a prominent Web3 game publisher.

Additionally, the developers will use the airdrop to incept the Hamster Foundation, a not-for-profit that will provide the backbone for the broader ecosystem they intend to build.

