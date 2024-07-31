Business and IT leaders can find out how to lower barriers to AI adoption by addressing issues with trust, value, and implementation.

IT and business leaders can learn how to help data science teams accelerate the adoption, use, and implementation of AI. In this survey conducted by Mozaic Group, more than 800 data scientists and analysts shared how they are thinking about and using AI at work.

The research aims to uncover opportunity areas to help facilitate & drive AI adoption among data science teams. Tracking AI trends will assist business & IT leaders in adapting to the rapidly-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence.

Key Learnings for Business & IT Leaders

Optimistic Outlook

Data scientists and analysts are more excited than worried about AI and expect it to have a positive impact on their day-to-day work—primarily through improved efficiency & accuracy.

89% say AI is relevant to their job

85% believe AI is ready for complex tasks

76% feel more excited than concerned

61% expect significant impact

Still Early in Adoption Cycle

Just one third are actively using AI today, but another third expect to start using in the next year.

33% use AI today

33% expect to start using AI within the year

Opportunity To Do More

Current use cases are relatively basic, suggesting understanding of more sophisticated AI capabilities may be limited. There is room to grow how data science teams engage with AI to maximize value.

Use cases include:

Data visualization (86%)

Data collection, preparation and cleaning (69%)

Data analysis (65%)

Register here to read the full AI Insights Trends in Data Science report.