Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter to “X” is facing a major uphill battle, as new data shows the vast majority of businesses worldwide are still referring to the platform by its old name.

On July 23rd, 2023, Elon Musk’s newest purchase Twitter rebranded to “X”, replacing the iconic blue bird logo and removing the Twitter name from its website, app, and headquarters.

To mark the occasion, email marketing firm Omnisend conducted a research of 14,000 marketing emailssent by various brands and found that 85% of Aussie businesses and 89% globally still refer to X as Twitter, despite the rebrand.

“The name change was likely a result of Elon Musk’s efforts to reinstate confidence among shareholders following a chaotic acquisition. However, the fact that even businesses, which tend to be more precise communicators, still call it ‘Twitter’ shows that public acceptance of the rebrand is taking much longer than anticipated,” says Pija Ona Indriunaite, Brand Manager at Omnisend. “For 17 years, Twitter has woven itself into our daily lives, creating its own vernacular with terms like ‘tweet’ or ‘retweet’ that everyone gets, ‘re-Xing’ just doesn’t roll off the tongue. Plus, when ‘X’ is mentioned it reads like a placeholder rather than a brand name. In any case, it provides an interesting case study for what happens when you just implement a major brand change without months of market research and preparation.”

Italians are the most unyielding to the rebrand

Country-wise, Italians seem to be the most unyielding to the rebrand, with 95% of businesses still calling it Twitter. Spain is in close second, where 94% of businesses still resist calling it “X”.

Notably, Swedes are the best at adjusting to the rebrand, as “only” 78% of Swedish businesses still call it Twitter. “Italy’s and Spain’s resistance shows how deeply ingrained Twitter’s original identity is in the mediterranean. Meanwhile, Sweden’s relatively higher acceptance of ‘X’ suggests a more flexible approach to change. At the end of the day, the differences between countries are relatively small, which shows that the power of Twitter’s original brand transcended borders and replacing it with ‘X’ was a questionable decision,” says Pija Ona Indriunaite, Brand Manager at Omnisend.



What can businesses learn from Twitter’s rebranding?

Twitter’s example has shown that major changes to your company’s brand have to be taken seriously. Below, Pija Ona Indriunaite, Brand Manager at Omnisend lists some tips and considerations for brands thinking about a refresh:

Understand Your Brand’s Identity. Before making drastic changes, recognize the connections your brand has established with its audience. Twitter’s vernacular, like “tweet” and “retweet,” is a prime example of this.

Before making drastic changes, recognize the connections your brand has established with its audience. Twitter’s vernacular, like “tweet” and “retweet,” is a prime example of this. Maintain Consistency. Consistency in branding over time builds strong recognition and trust. Abrupt changes can disrupt this, so weigh the benefits against the potential risks.

Consistency in branding over time builds strong recognition and trust. Abrupt changes can disrupt this, so weigh the benefits against the potential risks. Communicate Changes Clearly. Ensure that any rebranding efforts are accompanied by clear and consistent communication. This helps your audience transition smoothly and reduces confusion.

Ensure that any rebranding efforts are accompanied by clear and consistent communication. This helps your audience transition smoothly and reduces confusion. Test Before Implementation. Conduct thorough market research and consider pilot testing changes before a full rollout. This can provide valuable insights and minimize potential backlash.

Practice Patience. Users tend to take a while to get used to rebrandings. However, at their core, rebrandings are long-term projects and over time brand familiarity grows.

