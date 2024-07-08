South Australian mental health nurse Caroll Hopkinson, 58, called police for help before being charged with murdering her husband on Sunday morning.

Police found the body of Simon Hopkinson, 60, at the couple’s home on Medina St in Taperoo at 8.40am.

Neighours said they saw Caroll Hopkinson in her nightgown, sitting at the front of the house looking “nonchalant”, before police arrived, arrested her and escorted her away.

South Australia Police on Sunday alleged she had called emergency services to an incident at the home.

Police are yet to confirm the cause of death.

Hopkinson has worked as a mental health nurse for more than 20 years.

Neighbours of the couple were shocked to learn of the incident.

“(They) seemed lovely … I never saw them together, they were always pretty separate,” one resident said.

“I know they kept to themselves a bit … but never expect it in a street like this,” another resident of the street said.

Neighbour Kayla Vermeulen said the Hopkinsons seemed to be a “happy couple”.

Neighbour Peter Engels described the couple as “beautiful people”.

Hopkinson was remanded in custody and appeared in Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

Prosecutors told the court they will need 20 weeks to go through all the evidence and build their case.

Hopkinson did not apply for bail.

She will face court again in November.